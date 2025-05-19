Suspect in Palms Spring explosion believed dead

The suspect in a bombing targeting a Palm Springs fertility clinic that left four injured is believed to be dead, according to the FBI.

By: CBS News

A suspect believed to be the perpetrator of the fertility clinic bombing in Palm Springs, Calif. Saturday, has been identified as 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus, a resident of Twentynine Palms, home to a large U.S. Marine Corps base about an hour's drive from Palm Springs, the FBI confirmed at a Sunday news conference.

The suspect stated in writings or recordings that he was against bringing people into the world against their will, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation.

The bomb used has been identified as a large vehicle-borne improvised explosive device and its blast could be felt more than a mile away from the blast zone.

"We believe he was the subject found by the vehicle," Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, said of Bartkus at Sunday's news conference, noting that the agency was working to confirm his death. The vehicle was a 2010 silver Ford Fusion sedan, Davis added.

Davis said Bartkus was not on the FBI's radar. The attack, he said, marked the largest bombing ever investigated in Southern California.

"The subject had nihilistic ideations and this was a targeted attack," Davis said. "We believe he was attempting to livestream it and yes, that is also part of our investigation."

Bartkus' father spoke with CBS News Los Angeles, saying that he hadn't spoken with his son in over a decade and that he had "just changed" after moving to Twentynine Palms.

Investigators say that Bartkus loaded his vehicle with explosives before heading to Palm Springs from Twentynine Palms.

"The cause of the blast appears to be a large vehicle-born IED of the sort we have seen before in numerous conflict zones," according to CBS Law Enforcement analyst Richard Esposito.

Based on the damage to surrounding buildings, the blast radius was significant, sending shudders across Palm Springs more than a mile to a mile and a half away, according to witnesses.

"It does require some planning and some skill to build a bomb of this kind, although we have seen similar devices with even more significant damage before including the horror of the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 and the blast that rocked the World Trade Center during the first attack in February 1993," Esposito said.

When and where was the explosion in Palm Springs?

Palm Springs city officials said in a Facebook post Saturday that the blast occurred just before 11 a.m. local time on North Indian Canyon Drive, near East Tachevah Drive, a stretch that has several healthcare facilities, including American Reproductive Centers, a local IVF clinic.

Four other people were injured in the explosion, none of whom are believed to be staff members of the clinic, city officials said.

"Yesterday, a man intent on harming others in our city failed. Palm Springs survived and we are stronger and more resilient as a result," Palm Springs Police Chief Andrew Mills said during Sunday's news conference. "Our determination to continue life as we know it here in Palm Springs continues unabated and you'll see this city dynamically grow as a result of this."

Mills said in an earlier statement that the blast field extended several blocks and severely damaged some nearby buildings. The police chief added that the explosion originated at 1199 N. Indian Canyon Dr., the address of American Reproductive Centers.

Mills said Sunday that authorities have already begun opening the streets surrounding the blast site, but Indian Canyon and Palm Canyon drives will remain closed as officers continue to collect evidence and process the scene.

The clinic is just steps from the area's primary hospital, the Desert Regional Medical Center, and blocks from Palm Springs' bustling downtown business district, where restaurants and bars are often crowded on weekends. Nearby is the city's historic Movie Colony neighborhood, once home to Frank Sinatra and Cary Grant.

"I really want to recognize the IVF community," Mills said. "This is one of those heartbreaking things for many community members who are going through the process of trying to build families."

Law enforcement officials stressed that there was not an outstanding threat to the public.

"I am absolutely confident that this city is safe. There is no continuing threat to our community as a result of this incident," said Mills, who added that community members were still being asked to stay out of the area. "Now, let's get back to the business of rebuilding this city and continuing our tradition and way of life."

"Terrorism came knocking on the door of Palm Springs," Mills said of the incident during a Saturday news conference. "We survived. And I can tell you that this city will rise and be more effective as a beacon of hope than before."

In separate emails sent to CBS News, the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they were sending agents to help with the investigation.

Due to the wide debris field from the explosion, which occurred within a 250-foot radius according to the FBI, officials asked residents to leave anything they believed to be debris alone and contact them for further investigation.

"Make no mistake, this is an intentional act of terrorism," Davis said in the Saturday news briefing.

All embryos stored at fertility clinic saved, FBI says

On its Facebook page, American Reproductive Centers wrote that a "vehicle exploded in the parking lot near our building."

"I received a call saying there was a massive explosion that destroyed a couple of our buildings. My biggest concern was obviously my staff and the embryos we have in storage," said Dr. Maher Abdallah, the clinic's director. "Fortunately for us, our staff was unharmed and the IVF lab is intact, untouched, unharmed. The embryos are safe."

"We were able to save all of the embryos at this facility," Davis added. "Good guys, 1, bad guys, 0."

The clinic was expected to reopen on Monday, but late Sunday Dr. Abdallah said that their clinic is "completely obliterated" and that the "surgery center building is damaged." They will instead have to see patients at a temporary location in Palm Desert through at least Monday.

"Helping families is our calling. Nothing will derail this project. We forgive the perpetrator. Our focus remains on Life and Hope," Abdallah's statement said.

They plan to have a press conference on Thursday to provide further information on when they can fully reopen.

Fire units arrived within one minute and quickly began extinguishing flames at the facility, said Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado, who added that firefighters were able to extinguish most of the flames before backing out of the building due to a partially collapsed roof.

The Center for Reproductive Services and the American Coalition for Telemedicine told CBS News that, prior to the explosion, they had not heard of any threats to their facilities or the organizations they work with across the country.

Some people visiting the area spoke with CBS News, saying that they could feel the shaking from the explosion at The Skylark Hotel about 500 yards from the clinic. Other people in the area said that the sound of the blast was so loud they thought an aircraft had crashed.

Search warrant executed, homes evacuated in Twentynine Palms

Late Saturday, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies assisted the FBI in evacuating dozens of homes in the Twentynine Palms neighborhood, more than 50 miles from the center of the blast.

On Sunday, Davis confirmed the operation's connection to the Palm Springs bombing.

"I can confirm that we were executing a search warrant at that location in Twentynine Palms as a result of this explosion here," he said. "Some residents were evacuated in the neighboring area as a practice of protocol and safety. We do not believe that there is an ongoing threat to the public in the Twentynine Palms area as a result of this investigation."

Government leaders react to Palm Springs explosion

Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem Naomi Soto addressed the incident on Saturday, calling it an isolated event and affirming that the community remains safe.

"We stand united against violence, against hate," Soto said, calling Palm Springs "a city of love, of acceptance, joy, and hope."

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a post to social media Saturday that she had been briefed on the explosion.

"We are working to learn more, but let me be clear: the Trump administration understands that women and mothers are the heartbeat of America. Violence against a fertility clinic is unforgivable," Bondi said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also issued a statement on social media, saying on X that he and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom were "keeping everyone affected in our hearts."

"The state is working closely with local and federal authorities as the investigation unfolds," Newsom said. "Please avoid the area."