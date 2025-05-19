Cleveland Co. inmate dies during routine medical check, jail says

An inmate's death at the Cleveland County Detention Center is now under investigation, jail officials say.

By: Christian Hans

An inmate at the Cleveland County Detention Center died on Sunday during a routine medical check, according to jail officials.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office says inmate Carl Douglas Kachel experienced a medical emergency during a diabetic check conducted by on-site medical staff.

Despite attempts to save his life, Kachel was later pronounced dead at Norman Regional Hospital.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist with an investigation into Kachel's death.