Thunder Turn Up the Pressure, Down Nuggets in Game 7 to Reach West Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder leaned on relentless defense to defeat Denver in Game 7 and advance to the Western Conference Finals.

By: Jeremie Poplin

By the time the final buzzer sounded, the scoreboard told the story. But what mattered most to Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault wasn't just the score. It was how his team got there.

In a high-stakes Game 7 matchup against Denver, Daigneault's Thunder leaned into their identity relentless defensive pressure, selfless teamwork, and unwavering poise.

“I thought our pressure today was a difference-maker,” Daigneault said postgame, his voice steady but energized. “We’ve accessed it at different points in the series, but today, we brought it for all 48 minutes.”

The Thunder swarmed and disrupted. Even when Denver found open shots, the rhythm was off, disjointed by the kind of suffocating defense that has become OKC’s calling card. In Daigneault’s words, “It was our best energy game and activity game.”

That wasn’t by accident.

In a Game 7, where pressure and distraction loom large, Daigneault marveled at his team's ability to stay grounded. “There’s not many games where you wake up and know you’re going to remember it forever,” he said. “And to be able to focus through that distraction and just play basketball, it was really impressive.”

One of the most pivotal tactical choices came in the form of a 6’5” guard, Alex Caruso, defending reigning MVP Nikola Jokić one-on-one more than ever before in the series. “We knew we needed relentless help and pressure on the entry passes,” Daigneault explained. “It all had to work together, and it did.”

Daigneault praised Caruso’s individual effort but stressed the team element. “When you put a smaller guy on someone like that, it's not just about the matchup, it's about the whole defense working in unison. The guys executed the hell out of it.”

He also gave credit to the rotation that brought the Thunder to life in the first quarter: Cason Wallace and Caruso injected energy, ball movement, and a defensive spark that helped shift momentum. “At this point, it’s surprising when they don’t give us that lift,” he said.

OKC’s depth is one of its quiet weapons, even though Game 7 featured a tight eight-man rotation. “That wasn’t necessarily the plan,” Daigneault admitted. “Jay Will and Isaiah Joe were live, ready. But what we were doing was working, so I stuck with it.”

He acknowledged the sacrifice involved, especially on a short-rest playoff schedule. “Everyone sacrifices for the team. We’re not perfect, but these guys are so easy to bet on.”

And they delivered—diving for loose balls, chasing rebounds, and putting together a staggering 37-7 edge in points off turnovers. That was the kind of all-hands effort Daigneault highlighted as a hallmark of the team's character.

“They just keep coming,” he said. “We went down 1-0, then 2-1. At that point, we had led for 123 minutes to their 17, and we were still behind in the series. That can break teams. But this group? They just reset and rise up.”

Jalen Williams, who had struggled earlier in the series, found his rhythm at the right time—scoring 12 points in the final minutes of the second quarter, part of a stretch that helped the Thunder build separation. “He was on the gas from the jump,” Daigneault said. “That’s what resilience looks like.”

The coach also took a moment to acknowledge Denver’s interim head coach David Adelman, who guided the Nuggets through turbulent waters. “I have the utmost respect for him,” Daigneault said. “He was thrust into a very tough situation and handled it with poise. That team stayed together because of the trust he’s built with them.”

As Daigneault reflected on the journey, he took a moment to mention how far the organization has come. The last time the Thunder were in the Western Conference Finals, he was with their G-League affiliate, the OKC Blue.

“To start over and get back to this level, it’s an organizational accomplishment,” he said. “There are a lot of invisible people behind the scenes that deserve credit. This is for them too.”

The job’s not finished as Minnesota awaits in the next round but on this night, Daigneault and the Thunder earned the right to take a breath and appreciate what they’ve built.

And they did it by staying true to themselves.

“When you are who you are, you can live with the result,” Daigneault said. “And tonight, we were who we are.”