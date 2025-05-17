Thunder unveils Game 7 t-shirts design ahead of playoff showdown

Oklahoma City Thunder unveil official Game 7 playoff T-shirt, featuring bold "THUNDER UP 2025" design in partnership with OG&E.

Saturday, May 17th 2025, 1:39 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

With anticipation building for Game 7, the Oklahoma City Thunder have revealed the official playoff T-shirt that fans will find draped over every seat in the Paycom Center on game day.

The bold blue shirt, designed in partnership with OG&E, features the slogan "THUNDER UP 2025" printed in white and black block letters on the front, forming a sharp geometric design. The Thunder logo and "PLAYOFFS 25" text is centered just below the main design, and the OG&E logo is displayed on the right sleeve, showing their continued support of Thunder playoff basketball.

The Thunder are hoping the shirt, and a sea of blue inside the arena, will help energize the crowd as OKC takes the court in a must-win game to advance in the playoffs.

Tipoff for Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Paycom Center.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

