Demolition continues at former Myriad Convention Center

Demolition of the former Myriad Convention Center is underway with interior material removal in progress, traffic lane closures resuming May 27.

By: Graham Dowers

The demolition of the former Myriad Convention Center, which began on April 2, is progressing steadily, with work currently focused on interior dismantling and site preparation.

Traffic and Lane Closures

OG&E completed its scheduled work on EK Gaylord Boulevard on May 12. However, utility work on Reno Avenue and Sheridan Avenue has been postponed and is now scheduled to resume on May 27, with alternating single-lane closures expected along both roadways.

Pedestrian and Accessibility Updates

The pedestrian canopy on the northeast corner of the site is scheduled to come down the week of May 19. Sidewalk access around the demolition zone will be partially open. Some areas are closed for safety, but accessible ramps remain available on all four corners of the site.\

Current Demolition Activity

While there are no major exterior changes expected in the early stages, crews are actively working inside the structure:

Removing wall panels, wood trim, insulation, sheetrock, and fiberglass from the building’s columns. Dismantling and recycling steel framing from the interior walls. The skybridge has been prepared and is awaiting demolition.

Truck Traffic Flow

Trucks will enter the site via Ron Norick Boulevard on the west. Exit routes are set on South EK Gaylord Boulevard to ensure a controlled and safe traffic pattern around the area.

Ongoing Updates

Demolition updates will be issued every Friday as work continues through this phase of the project. Residents and commuters are encouraged to stay aware of changing traffic patterns and pedestrian routes in the area.