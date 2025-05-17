Demolition continues at former Myriad Convention Center

Saturday, May 17th 2025, 12:18 pm
The demolition of the former Myriad Convention Center, which began on April 2, is progressing steadily, with work currently focused on interior dismantling and site preparation.
OG&E completed its scheduled work on EK Gaylord Boulevard on May 12. However, utility work on Reno Avenue and Sheridan Avenue has been postponed and is now scheduled to resume on May 27, with alternating single-lane closures expected along both roadways.
While there are no major exterior changes expected in the early stages, crews are actively working inside the structure:
Demolition updates will be issued every Friday as work continues through this phase of the project. Residents and commuters are encouraged to stay aware of changing traffic patterns and pedestrian routes in the area.
