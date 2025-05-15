How to combat feelings of loneliness

Combating loneliness with self-compassion, social rituals, and mindful social media use: therapist McKenna Zinn from Sunbeam Family Services shares effective strategies.

By: Destini Pittman

In this week's Therapy Thursday, therapist McKenna Zinn with Sunbeam Family Services talks about combating loneliness and the importance of making meaningful, full connections. Zinn says there are three strategies we can use to achieve this.

Practice self-compassion

Zinn says that being too hard on yourself can amplify feelings of loneliness.

"A lot of times, loneliness can really be ... made bigger when we use self-criticism or when we start believing about our self that we are unworthy of love or connection," she said. "When we practice kindness, it can really give us a chance to normalize those feelings and help us be encouraged to reach out for help."

Loneliness is something everyone experiences, but self-compassion can help ease the shame that often accompanies it.

Cultivate intentional social rituals

Having regular social touchpoints with others is another way to combat loneliness, Zinn says.

"That might mean a weekly coffee meet-up, shared walks, joining a book club," Zinn said.

The key to these rituals is consistency and keeping them low-pressure.

Limit passive social media use

Social media can foster connection, but mindless scrolling can increase feelings of loneliness.

"It's so important that people use social media mindfully," said Zinn. "If you're gonna be on there, comment, message your friends, find people who are passionate about the same things as you, and find ways to make it more about connection."

To learn more about Sunbeam Family Services, visit their official site.