Putnam City North employee placed on leave following potential Student Communication Act violation

Putnam City North employee placed on leave amid allegations of Student Communication Act violation. An investigation is ongoing.

By: Destini Pittman

An employee at Putnam City North has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of a potential violation of the Student Communication Act, the district says.

The district says the teacher was placed on leave following notification of the alleged violation.

It is state law and district policy that the employee is placed on leave pending the outcome of a thorough investigation.

The Student Communication Act requires all school personnel engaging in electronic or digital communication with a student to include the student's parent or guardians.

Details of the alleged violation of the Student Communication Act are not available at this time.

In a statement, Putnam City Schools said,

“As this is a personnel matter, we are limited in the information we can share at this time. However, Putnam City Schools takes all allegations seriously and is committed to following all appropriate procedures to address every situation.”







