WEB PREVIEW: Oklahoma delegation sits down for first-ever joint interview

By: Scott Mitchell, Graham Dowers

In a historic first, all seven members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation gathered in one room for a joint interview with News 9’s Washington Bureau Chief, Alex Cameron. The exclusive conversation, years in the making, will air in two parts on News 9 at 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

The rare sit-down features all five of Oklahoma’s U.S. House members and both U.S. senators, offering a unique look into how one of the nation’s smallest delegations has managed to wield outsized influence in Washington.

“They were rededicating the bust of Carl Albert, the former Speaker of the House from Oklahoma. And they had all five members of the House delegation there,” Cameron said. "I started working and I thought, 'you know, that's cool. I need to get the whole delegation together, the House members and the senators."

The delegation includes several high-profile committee members, including Rep. Tom Cole, chair of House Appropriations, and Rep. Stephanie Bice, who chairs a key subcommittee on the same panel. Sen. Markwayne Mullin also serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee, highlighting Oklahoma’s strategic positioning on one of Congress’s most powerful decision-making bodies.

What to Expect

Part One, airing Wednesday night, focuses on why Oklahoma’s delegation is often seen as "punching above its weight" in terms of political influence.

Part Two, airing Thursday, dives into pressing national issues, from federal spending and tariffs to recent legislative battles.