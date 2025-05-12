'She was a ray of sunshine': Davis Schools planning to honor senior killed in car crash

18-year-old Davis High School senior Averiee Osmundson passed away Saturday morning after Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say she lost control of her vehicle.

By: Cameron Joiner

The Davis community is leaning on each other as they navigate an impossible situation: celebrating the high school's graduation week while also mourning the loss of one of their seniors.

“I think all of us are still in shock. It's so heartbreaking,” Jamea Gilbert, Superintendent for Davis Public Schools, said.

18-year-old Davis High School senior Averiee Osmundson passed away Saturday morning after Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say she lost control of her vehicle, causing it to flip near Springer.

“Any time that a parent loses a child, your heart just breaks for them. A child in your district, it breaks doubly hard because that child has been a member of your school family,” Gilbert said.

She said Osmundson was indeed a beloved member of the Davis Wolves family.

“She was very impactful here,” Gilbert added.

Friends and teachers remember her as bubbly, caring, and always willing to help.

“She was a very smart young lady and very bright and just always seemed to have her head on straight,” Gilbert said.

In addition to having counselors on campus to help students navigate this loss, the district is focused on honoring Averiee throughout what should have been her graduation week.

“We've ordered special lapel pins for every student to wear for graduation,” Gilbert said.

The pins will be turquoise for Averiee's favorite color.

“Averiee was a ray of sunshine. She always had a smile on her face. And I think that's something that our students really want to continue on with," Gilbert said.

The high school will also present Averiee's diploma to her family at Friday's graduation ceremony.

Her family says Averiee's funeral arrangements are still being finalized.