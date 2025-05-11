OKC Thunder vs Nuggets Game 4 preview: How to watch, key stats, and odds

The Thunder look to tie the series at 2 this afternoon in Denver

By: Jeremie Poplin

Here are Keys for the Thunder in Game 4 against Denver as OKC looks to even the series at 2 game apiece.

1. Prioritize Late-Game Execution

Down the stretch and into overtime, the Thunder's offense became more stagnant and isolation-heavy. Daigneault acknowledged that crunch-time basketball is naturally slower and more possession-based, but emphasized the need for sharper execution. In Game 4, OKC must stay connected offensively and avoid falling into predictable sets. Ball movement and trusting offensive flow—especially between SGA and Jalen Williams—will be crucial.

2. Keep Manufacturing Offense Without Relying on Jumpers

The Thunder didn’t shoot well from outside in Game 3, but still generated scoring opportunities through offensive rebounds, paint attacks, and transition play. With the postseason pace slowing down, continuing to create second-chance points and attacking mismatches inside will be vital if shots aren’t falling again.

3. Trust the Flow Between SGA and Jalen Williams

Williams had it going with 32 points but didn’t get a shot for nearly an entire overtime. Meanwhile, Gilgeous-Alexander was hunting step-back threes after re-entering late in the fourth. Daigneault defended the team’s trust-based offensive rhythm, but adjustments may be needed to ensure the hot hand stays involved while still allowing Shea to operate.

4. Stay Disciplined Defensively on Jokic and Murray

Holding Nikola Jokic to 8-of-20 shooting with 8 turnovers was a major win. However, Jamal Murray found space off-ball and made key plays late. OKC must continue its physicality on Jokic while tightening up on Murray’s movement through screens, especially in late-game situations.

5. Match Denver's Physicality and Star Role Players

Aaron Gordon was a major X-factor, making timely plays on both ends. Daigneault called him a “thorn” in OKC’s side. The Thunder must rise to the physical challenge Denver presents, especially from role players who feed off momentum.

THUNDER COVERAGE ⚡

Full Injury Report:

Denver Nuggets

Holmes II, DaRon Out Injury/Illness - Right Achilles Tendon; Repair

Oklahoma City Thunder

Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery

Last Matchup

The Denver Nuggets bounced back from a 43-point loss with a gritty 113-104 overtime win over the top-seeded Thunder in Game 3, leaning on their playoff experience and home crowd. Jamal Murray led with 27 points, Aaron Gordon added 22, and a hobbled Michael Porter Jr. chipped in 21 in his best outing since injuring his shoulder.

Despite an off night from Nikola Jokic, who had 20 points, 16 rebounds, eight turnovers, and missed all 10 of his threes, Denver took a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. The Nuggets trailed most of the night but surged in OT with an 11-2 run while OKC went cold.

“Late in games, you lean on what you’ve done,” said interim coach David Adelman. “Game 4’s coming, and Jokic will touch it a million times.”

Jalen Williams paced the Thunder with 32 points, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled, shooting 7-of-22 for 18 points. Game 4 is Sunday in Denver.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Playoff History

2011 Western Conference First Round

Series Result: Thunder won 4-1 Overview: This was the first and (as of 2025) only playoff meeting between the two franchises. The Thunder, led by Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden, were emerging as contenders. Denver had just traded Carmelo Anthony and was relying on a deeper, balanced team with players like Ty Lawson, Danilo Gallinari, and Nene. Durant averaged 32.4 PPG in the series, including 41 points in the series-clinching Game 5.

Other Notes

Since 2011, the teams have not faced each other in the postseason, though they’ve had several intense regular-season matchups. Both teams have experienced major roster changes and rebuilds since then, and as of 2025, both are again contenders in the West.

SuperSonics vs. Nuggets Playoff History





1982 Western Conference First Round

Result: Seattle won 2-1 This was back when the first round was a best-of-three series. Key players for Seattle: Jack Sikma, Gus Williams Key players for Denver: Alex English, Kiki Vandeweghe

1988 Western Conference First Round

Result: Seattle won 3-2 A tightly contested five-game series. Seattle was led by Dale Ellis and Xavier McDaniel. Denver featured Alex English, Fat Lever, and Michael Adams.

1994 Western Conference First Round

Result: Denver won 3-2 Historic upset: Seattle was the #1 seed, and Denver was #8. Denver became the first 8-seed in NBA history to beat a 1-seed in the playoffs. Famous for the image of Dikembe Mutombo lying on the floor, holding the ball in celebration. Seattle stars: Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp Denver stars: Dikembe Mutombo, LaPhonso Ellis, Robert Pack

Looking Ahead

Western Conference Semi-Finals – Thunder vs. Grizzlies





Game 4: Thunder at Nuggets (Sun. May 11, 2:30, ABC) Game 5: Nuggets at Thunder (Tue. May 13, TBA) Game 6: Thunder at Nuggets (Thurs. May 15 TBA)* If necessary Game 7: Nuggets at Thunder (Sun. May 18 TBA)* If necessary

Game Info

May 11, 2025, 2:30

Ball Arena, Denver

Watch: ESPN, FanDuel Oklahoma

Odds

The Thunder are listed as 7-point favorites via FanDuel



