OKC Thunder vs Nuggets Game 4 preview: How to watch, key stats, and odds

Here are Keys for the Thunder in Game 4 against Denver as OKC looks to even the series at 2 game apiece.
Down the stretch and into overtime, the Thunder's offense became more stagnant and isolation-heavy. Daigneault acknowledged that crunch-time basketball is naturally slower and more possession-based, but emphasized the need for sharper execution. In Game 4, OKC must stay connected offensively and avoid falling into predictable sets. Ball movement and trusting offensive flow—especially between SGA and Jalen Williams—will be crucial.
The Thunder didn’t shoot well from outside in Game 3, but still generated scoring opportunities through offensive rebounds, paint attacks, and transition play. With the postseason pace slowing down, continuing to create second-chance points and attacking mismatches inside will be vital if shots aren’t falling again.
Williams had it going with 32 points but didn’t get a shot for nearly an entire overtime. Meanwhile, Gilgeous-Alexander was hunting step-back threes after re-entering late in the fourth. Daigneault defended the team’s trust-based offensive rhythm, but adjustments may be needed to ensure the hot hand stays involved while still allowing Shea to operate.
Holding Nikola Jokic to 8-of-20 shooting with 8 turnovers was a major win. However, Jamal Murray found space off-ball and made key plays late. OKC must continue its physicality on Jokic while tightening up on Murray’s movement through screens, especially in late-game situations.
Aaron Gordon was a major X-factor, making timely plays on both ends. Daigneault called him a “thorn” in OKC’s side. The Thunder must rise to the physical challenge Denver presents, especially from role players who feed off momentum.
Denver Nuggets
Holmes II, DaRon Out Injury/Illness - Right Achilles Tendon; Repair
Oklahoma City Thunder
Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery
The Denver Nuggets bounced back from a 43-point loss with a gritty 113-104 overtime win over the top-seeded Thunder in Game 3, leaning on their playoff experience and home crowd. Jamal Murray led with 27 points, Aaron Gordon added 22, and a hobbled Michael Porter Jr. chipped in 21 in his best outing since injuring his shoulder.
Despite an off night from Nikola Jokic, who had 20 points, 16 rebounds, eight turnovers, and missed all 10 of his threes, Denver took a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. The Nuggets trailed most of the night but surged in OT with an 11-2 run while OKC went cold.
“Late in games, you lean on what you’ve done,” said interim coach David Adelman. “Game 4’s coming, and Jokic will touch it a million times.”
Jalen Williams paced the Thunder with 32 points, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled, shooting 7-of-22 for 18 points. Game 4 is Sunday in Denver.
May 11, 2025, 2:30
Ball Arena, Denver
Watch: ESPN, FanDuel Oklahoma
The Thunder are listed as 7-point favorites via FanDuel
