OKC Police have located missing 62-year-old Indiana man in need of medical care

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man from Indiana who was last seen in northwest Oklahoma City and is in urgent need of medical attention.

UPDATE: Keith Satterfield has been located by police.

Police were asking for the public’s help locating a missing man from Indiana who was last seen in northwest Oklahoma City and is in urgent need of medical attention.

Keith Hampton Satterfield, a 62-year-old male, is visiting relatives in Oklahoma City from Indiana. He was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on May 7 in the 5700 block of Northwest 16th Street.

Satterfield is described as 6’2” tall African-American male, 180 pounds, with a cornrow hairstyle, a short white beard, and glasses.

He was last seen wearing:

Black jogging pants with a white stripe down the side A black T-shirt A black jacket with yellow writing A black hat Gray shoes

According to police, Satterfield suffers from several medical conditions and is in desperate need of care.

Anyone who sees Satterfield or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

Photos of Satterfield released by police:

