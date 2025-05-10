Inmate to stand trial for prostitution-related charges

A man already behind bars is now facing additional charges connected to a human trafficking investigation.

By: Graham Dowers

-

According to investigators, Porter Meadows was incarcerated on drug, weapons, and stolen property charges when he became involved with ongoing sex trafficking operations.

Authorities say Meadows coordinated with associates outside of the jail, instructing them to post ads on commercial sex websites. Meadows allegedly arranged dates and locations where individuals responding to the ads would meet victims of trafficking.

Meadows remains in custody and is expected to stand trial for prostitution-related charges. Meadows is scheduled to be arraigned on May 28.

