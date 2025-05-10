Jim Norick Arena's Flag Comes Down Before Demolition

End of an era in Oklahoma as 'Big House' Jim Norick Arena prepares for demolition, with the longstanding flag being taken down.

Friday, May 9th 2025, 7:33 pm

By: Destini Pittman


The Jim Norick Arena, also known as the "Big House," will soon be demolished.

On Friday, the American flag that had hung inside the arena for many years was taken down.

Jim Norick's son, Ron, was in attendance for the moment.

“Brings back a lot of memories to be on the floor of this building. My dad would be real proud right now,” he said.

While it’s unclear exactly how long the flag had been displayed, Ron estimates it was between 10 and 20 years.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 9th, 2025

May 11th, 2025

May 10th, 2025

May 10th, 2025

Top Headlines

May 11th, 2025

May 11th, 2025

May 11th, 2025

May 11th, 2025