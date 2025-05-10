Jim Norick Arena's Flag Comes Down Before Demolition

End of an era in Oklahoma as 'Big House' Jim Norick Arena prepares for demolition, with the longstanding flag being taken down.

By: Destini Pittman

The Jim Norick Arena, also known as the "Big House," will soon be demolished.

On Friday, the American flag that had hung inside the arena for many years was taken down.

Jim Norick's son, Ron, was in attendance for the moment.

“Brings back a lot of memories to be on the floor of this building. My dad would be real proud right now,” he said.

While it’s unclear exactly how long the flag had been displayed, Ron estimates it was between 10 and 20 years.