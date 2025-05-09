Spring into Safety: OID Urges Oklahomans to Use Phones for Storm Prep

Friday, May 9th 2025, 11:26 am
As Oklahomans dive into spring cleaning, the Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) is urging families to take a few extra steps to protect their homes, belongings and finances before severe weather strikes.
OID reminds Oklahomans that their best insurance tool is already in their pockets. Documenting your property now with a quick photo or video on your smartphone could speed up insurance claims and recovery efforts after a storm or wildfire.
“We’ve had 52 disasters impact more than a million Oklahomans over the past 20 years,” said Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready. “Being prepared makes a world of difference and we're here to help.”
While refreshing your home this season, OID recommends these three steps to prepare for storm season:
Even small efforts now can make a big difference later. Commissioner Mulready says preparing ahead of a disaster can mean faster recovery when storms hit.
Resources, checklists and planning tools are available HERE.
