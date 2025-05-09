Spring into Safety: OID Urges Oklahomans to Use Phones for Storm Prep

As Oklahomans dive into spring cleaning, the Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) is urging families to take a few extra steps to protect their homes, belongings and finances before severe weather strikes.

By: Brand Focus

OID reminds Oklahomans that their best insurance tool is already in their pockets. Documenting your property now with a quick photo or video on your smartphone could speed up insurance claims and recovery efforts after a storm or wildfire.

“We’ve had 52 disasters impact more than a million Oklahomans over the past 20 years,” said Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready. “Being prepared makes a world of difference and we're here to help.”

While refreshing your home this season, OID recommends these three steps to prepare for storm season:

Document Your Property: Take clear photos or videos of each room, including closets, garages, and sheds. Focus on high-value items like electronics, appliances, jewelry and collectibles. Back Up Important Information: Store digital copies of receipts, warranties and serial numbers in a secure cloud service or email them to yourself. This ensures access even if your device is lost or damaged. Review Your Insurance Coverage: Talk to your insurance agent to confirm you have adequate protection for your home and belongings. Ask about coverage for wind, hail and flood damage, which may require separate policies.

Even small efforts now can make a big difference later. Commissioner Mulready says preparing ahead of a disaster can mean faster recovery when storms hit.

Resources, checklists and planning tools are available HERE.



