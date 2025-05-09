1 killed in NW OKC crash after car drives off bridge

A crash leaves one person dead Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

By: Dan Ingram

-

One person is dead after a car went off the bridge Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says the wreck happened along West Reno Avenue near North Council Road.

Police told News 9 a woman was ejected from the car in the crash. Two people were transported from the scene by paramedics.

Authorities say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed before leaving the road.

The eastbound lanes of Reno were closed near North Council Road due to the crash, but have since been reopened.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.