Bills see final reviews on Deadline Day at the Capitol

Oklahoma's Legislature finalizes a flurry of bills on deadline day, hoping for Governor Stitt's approval.

By: Haley Hetrick, Victor Pozadas

-

State lawmakers are finalizing legislation to send to the governor's desk, as May 8 is Deadline Day at the Capitol. Gov. Stitt has signed dozens of bills into law and vetoed quite a few bills as well.

Lawmakers in both chambers wrapped up for the evening, with the hopes of their bills getting to the governor for final approval before tonight's deadline.

Any bills that weren't heard by the end of today won't be moving forward this year.

"Here we are in the kind of final hours of the deadline day," Senate Pro Tem Sen. Lonnie Paxton (R) said. "We're continuing to work through this and it's working hard, have a lot of bills we're considering."

One bill the Senate decided not to hear today was a measure to cut the state income tax. In a last-ditch effort before the deadline, Stitt took to social media, urging Oklahomans to call their legislators and push for that cut.

Paxton said it's still part of the conversation as they continue with budget negotiations, but they don't end up in a tight financial situation like they were in 2017.

Democrats in both chambers have similar concerns.

"I'm worried about making permanent decisions right now without a plan," Senate Minority Leader Sen. Julia Kirt (D) said. "Especially when the federal government funding is so much at risk."

The House Speaker and the Governor had a three-hour-long meeting this afternoon, where the House Speaker mentioned they all came out smiling.

We'll go into more concrete budget negotiations starting next week.