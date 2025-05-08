Attention Cox Customers: News 9 & News 9 Now are moving channels on May 28

Attention Cox Customers: News 9 will move to Channel 9 and News 9 Now will move to Channel 10 on your Cox Cable channel lineup on May 28 at 12:01AM.

For anyone who is watching our channels at this time, Cox Cable's system will automatically move you to the new channel lineup.

Also, your Cox DVR will automatically update any future recordings and still save the series from the Gracenote data.

If you watch News 9 on any other cable network, over-the-air, or News 9 TV or mobile apps, you will not be impacted by this change.