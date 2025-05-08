Man killed in Midwest City fire identified

A man who died in a fire in Midwest City earlier this year has been identified.

Thursday, May 8th 2025, 6:30 am

By: Aniysa Mapp


MIDWEST CITY, Okla. -

A man who was killed in a fire at a Midwest City apartment earlier this year has been identified, according to authorities.

The fire happened March 14 at an apartment complex near North Midwest Boulevard and Northeast 10th Street.

Midwest City Police say Anthony Ward was found dead inside the apartment, shortly after neighbors saw smoke and called 911.

Fire investigators say the fire began in the kitchen and that Ward died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
