Thunder Report: Can the Thunder hold it down for Game 2?

By: Steve McGehee, Victor Pozadas

The stakes are high with the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Denver Nuggets after a devastating Game 1 loss. With a split-second 3-pointer catching the Thunder off guard, Sports Reporter Steve McGehee explains how the team reflected on the loss and plans to get it together for game 2.

"I think they're going to rebound tonight," McGehee said. "I think the guys have a pretty good understanding that this is a must-win situation."

A last-second shot by Aaron Gordon was gut-wrenching for the fans and cemented the lead for the Nuggets as they took Game 1 in the semi-finals of the Western Conference.

"Oklahoma City couldn't capitalize late," McGehee said. "They missed shots, missed free throws, and the final seconds dragged on in Denver's favor. Wipe away game number one, learn from the mistakes, and get ready for tonight."

Thunder Center Chet Holmgren reflected on the missed shot he had in Game 1, and said it always goes better in your head.

"When you don't do something as good as you feel, you can do something," he said. "When something doesn't go in your favor, there's always an eagerness, a readiness to get out there and kind of clean those things up, fix them up, and be better."

Game 2 of the Thunder/Nuggets series in Round 2 of the NBA playoffs will begin tonight at 8:30 p.m. at the Paycom Center.



