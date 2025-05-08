Guthrie schools mourn loss of longtime educator found dead at Arcadia Lake

Guthrie community mourns passing of Earl Sykes, a dedicated educator and supporter of the Bluejays. Remembering his vital contributions to local education.

By: Dylan Stieber

Guthrie Public Schools is mourning the loss of a longtime educator.

Edmond crews say they recovered a body matching Earl Sykes description from Arcadia Lake Tuesday, a day after he was reported missing. Edmond police say his car was found nearby.

The district says it was informed of his passing late that night.

According to the school district, Sykes was a 1970 graduate who began working for Guthrie schools in 1975. He began teaching social studies at Guthrie Junior High before teaching American history at Guthrie High School.

The district says Sykes also served in various administrative capacities, including athletic director and principal. He retired in 2004.

“His love of the Bluejays continued well into his retirement with his presence at events. When he had no connection other than supporting those Bluejays he loved, his priority was to simply be present as a supporter,” said Dr. Mike Simpson, superintendent of Guthrie Public Schools.

“We will miss him and his unfailing support of our school system. Our collective hearts go out to his wife, Beverly, and his children Amy, Jillian, and Kyle,” Simpson said.