Oklahoma Death Row inmate John Hanson denied clemency, execution set to continue

John Hanson, convicted of the murders of Mary Bowles and Jerald Max Thurman in 1999, was denied clemency at a hearing on Wednesday. Hanson's execution is scheduled for June 12, 2025.

Wednesday, May 7th 2025, 11:56 am

By: Christian Hans


Oklahoma Death Row inmate John Hanson was denied clemency at a hearing on Wednesday.

Hanson appeared before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board Wednesday morning to ask for clemency, but was denied in a 3-2 vote.

Background

In 1999, 77-year-old Mary Bowles was kidnapped from a Tulsa shopping mall, where prosecutors say George Hanson and an accomplice drove her to a remote area near Owasso, where she was shot and killed.

Jerald Max Thurman, who witnessed the crime, was also shot and killed at the scene.

A Tulsa County jury sentenced Hanson to death.

What comes next?

Hanson is set to be executed on June 12, 2025. If carried out, it would mark Oklahoma’s second execution of 2025.
