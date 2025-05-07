17 measles cases reported in Oklahoma, health officials say

The Oklahoma State Health Department released an updated number of Measles cases in Oklahoma.

Wednesday, May 7th 2025, 11:06 am

By: Summer Miller


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says the number of Measles cases in the state is now at 17.

In its latest update, the department confirmed 14 cases, with 3 cases ruled probable.

A probable case means a person has symptoms consistent with the national standard definition of Measles, but does not have a confirmed test result or is linked to another positive test, according to state health officials.

The department says the ages of people infected range from 0 to 57 years old.

According to the department, one person was unvaccinated, with another person's vaccination status unknown.

To see the department's update, click here.

