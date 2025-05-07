17 measles cases reported in Oklahoma, health officials say

The Oklahoma State Health Department released an updated number of Measles cases in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says the number of Measles cases in the state is now at 17.

In its latest update, the department confirmed 14 cases, with 3 cases ruled probable.

A probable case means a person has symptoms consistent with the national standard definition of Measles, but does not have a confirmed test result or is linked to another positive test, according to state health officials.

The department says the ages of people infected range from 0 to 57 years old.

According to the department, one person was unvaccinated, with another person's vaccination status unknown.

