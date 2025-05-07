FDA recalls over 4,000 cans of 'Yellowstone' baked beans

Wednesday, May 7th 2025, 6:30 am
The Food and Drug Administration recalls more than 4,000 cans of "Yellowstone Baked Beans" because they contain undeclared soy.
This could cause a life-threatening reaction in people with soy allergies.
According to the FDA, the product was distributed in 23 states; Oklahoma was not included in that list. The product has a 'best used by' date of February 17, 2028.
Consumers can either return the product to where they purchased it for a full refund or throw the product away.
