FDA recalls over 4,000 cans of 'Yellowstone' baked beans

Consumer Alert: The FDA is recalling over 4,000 cans of "Yellowstone Baked Beans" due to an undeclared soy presence.

Wednesday, May 7th 2025, 6:30 am

By: Sydney Price


The Food and Drug Administration recalls more than 4,000 cans of "Yellowstone Baked Beans" because they contain undeclared soy.

This could cause a life-threatening reaction in people with soy allergies.

According to the FDA, the product was distributed in 23 states; Oklahoma was not included in that list. The product has a 'best used by' date of February 17, 2028.

Consumers can either return the product to where they purchased it for a full refund or throw the product away.
