Former Norman teacher asks judge to reinstate teaching license

A former Norman teacher, Summer Boismier, seeks court reinstatement of her teaching license after it was revoked in 2024 for sharing QR codes to banned books with her students.

Tuesday, May 6th 2025, 5:36 am

By: Christian Hans


NORMAN, Okla. -

A former Norman teacher who shared a QR code providing access to banned books for her students is now asking a judge to reinstate her teaching license.

In August 2024, the Oklahoma State Board of Education revoked Summer Boismier's license after State Superintendent Ryan Walters said she violated a state law.

In October, Boismier filed a petition asking for a judge to overturn the decision, saying the Oklahoma State Department of Education's decision was unlawful.

Oklahoma law allows OSDE to have 20 days to respond, but so far, the department has not yet issued a response.

Now, over a hundred days later, Boismier is asking the judge to make a ruling.
