OKC, Yukon Schools offer free summer breakfast and lunch

Free breakfast and lunch will be available to kids ages 1–18 at select OKC and Yukon locations in June and July—no ID or registration required.

By: Kylee Dedmon

Several school locations in the Oklahoma City metro will offer free breakfast and lunch in the month of June.

Starting Monday and lasting through Friday, June 27, kids aged 1-18 will be able to eat free breakfast and lunch at specific Oklahoma City Public Schools locations, as well as off-site locations.

In order to receive the free meals, kids must be 1 to 18 years old, the child must be present to receive the meal, and the meals have to be eaten on site.

No student ID is required.

Here is a list of onsite locations and times:

Coolidge Elementary

5212 S Villa Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73119 7:45 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Eugene Field Elementary

1515 N Klein Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73106 8:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:40 a.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Fillmore Elementary

5200 S Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73119 7:45 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 a.m.

Hayes Elementary

6900 S Byers Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73149 7:45 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Kaiser Elementary

3101 Lyon Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 7:45 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. 10:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Nichols Hills Elementary

1301 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, 73116 7:45 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Spencer Elementary

8900 NE 50th St, Spencer, OK 73084 7:45 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:15 a.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Douglass High School

900 N Martin Luther King Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73117 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Rogers Middle School

4000 Spencer Rd, Spencer, OK 73084 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. 11:45 a.m.- 12:15 p.m.

U.S. Grant High School

5016 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73119 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. 11:45 a.m.- 12:15 p.m.

Here is a list of off-site locations and times:

Chapel Hill United Methodist Church

June 2nd – June 27th, Monday – Thursday NOT serving Thursday, June 19th Not serving on Fridays Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30am Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Hope Community Center

June 2nd – June 27th, Monday – Wednesday NOT serving Thursday, June 19th Not serving on Thursdays and Fridays Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Latino Community Development Agency

June 2nd – June 27th, Monday – Friday Not serving Thursday, June 19th Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. -9:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

OKC Riversport

800 Riversport Dr. June 2nd – June 27th, Monday – Friday Not serving Thursday, June 19th Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

Alpha Community Foundation, Garden Oaks Community Center

3401 NE 16th St June 2nd – June 27th, Monday – Friday Not serving Thursday, June 19th Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. -9:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

No meals will be served on Thursday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Yukon Public Schools will also be providing free breakfast and lunch to kids in the month of June and July.

Starting Monday and running through Friday, July 25, children aged 1-18 will be able to eat free breakfast and lunches, no registration required.

Here is a list of locations and times for Yukon Schools:

Yukon High School

1777 S Yukon Parkway Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Skyview Elementary

650 S Yukon Parkway Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Redstone Intermediate