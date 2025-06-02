OKC, Yukon Schools offer free summer breakfast and lunch

Several school locations in the Oklahoma City metro will offer free breakfast and lunch in the month of June.
Starting Monday and lasting through Friday, June 27, kids aged 1-18 will be able to eat free breakfast and lunch at specific Oklahoma City Public Schools locations, as well as off-site locations.
In order to receive the free meals, kids must be 1 to 18 years old, the child must be present to receive the meal, and the meals have to be eaten on site.
No student ID is required.
Here is a list of onsite locations and times:
Coolidge Elementary
- 5212 S Villa Ave,
- Oklahoma City, OK 73119
- 7:45 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Eugene Field Elementary
- 1515 N Klein Ave,
- Oklahoma City, OK 73106
- 8:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- 10:40 a.m. - 12:40 p.m.
Fillmore Elementary
- 5200 S Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73119
- 7:45 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.
- 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 a.m.
Hayes Elementary
- 6900 S Byers Ave,
- Oklahoma City, OK 73149
- 7:45 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.
- 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Kaiser Elementary
- 3101 Lyon Blvd,
- Oklahoma City, OK 73112
- 7:45 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.
- 10:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Nichols Hills Elementary
- 1301 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, 73116
- 7:45 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.
- 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Spencer Elementary
- 8900 NE 50th St,
- Spencer, OK 73084
- 7:45 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- 10:15 a.m. - 11:30 p.m.
Douglass High School
- 900 N Martin Luther King Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73117
- 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
- 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Rogers Middle School
- 4000 Spencer Rd,
- Spencer, OK 73084
- 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
- 11:45 a.m.- 12:15 p.m.
U.S. Grant High School
- 5016 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73119
- 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
- 11:45 a.m.- 12:15 p.m.
Here is a list of off-site locations and times:
Chapel Hill United Methodist Church
- June 2nd – June 27th, Monday – Thursday
- NOT serving Thursday, June 19th
- Not serving on Fridays
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30am
- Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Hope Community Center
- June 2nd – June 27th, Monday – Wednesday
- NOT serving Thursday, June 19th
- Not serving on Thursdays and Fridays
- Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Latino Community Development Agency
- June 2nd – June 27th, Monday – Friday
- Not serving Thursday, June 19th
- Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. -9:45 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
OKC Riversport
- 800 Riversport Dr.
- June 2nd – June 27th, Monday – Friday
- Not serving Thursday, June 19th
- Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.
Alpha Community Foundation, Garden Oaks Community Center
- 3401 NE 16th St
- June 2nd – June 27th, Monday – Friday
- Not serving Thursday, June 19th
- Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. -9:45 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
---
No meals will be served on Thursday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.
Yukon Public Schools will also be providing free breakfast and lunch to kids in the month of June and July.
Starting Monday and running through Friday, July 25, children aged 1-18 will be able to eat free breakfast and lunches, no registration required.
Here is a list of locations and times for Yukon Schools:
Yukon High School
- 1777 S Yukon Parkway
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Skyview Elementary
- 650 S Yukon Parkway
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Redstone Intermediate
- 11501 W Britton Road
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. -12:30 p.m.