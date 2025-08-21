3 arrested in Oklahoma City trafficking bust

Three people were arrested after a months-long investigation into meth trafficking across Oklahoma, with agents seizing drugs, cash, and a stolen firearm.

Thursday, August 21st 2025, 7:24 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Three people have been taken into custody following a months-long investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine, according to police.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said three people purchased meth in Oklahoma City before moving to distribute the drugs in Ponca City.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested the three individuals, two men and a woman, later identified as Dameon Alston, Michael Hogue, and Esther Brown, respectively.

Agents say they also found several pounds of meth, a stolen gun and thousands of dollars in cash during the arrests.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 21st, 2025

August 19th, 2025

August 19th, 2025

August 18th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 21st, 2025

August 21st, 2025

August 21st, 2025

August 21st, 2025