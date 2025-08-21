3 arrested in Oklahoma City trafficking bust

Three people were arrested after a months-long investigation into meth trafficking across Oklahoma, with agents seizing drugs, cash, and a stolen firearm.

By: Christian Hans

Three people have been taken into custody following a months-long investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine, according to police.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said three people purchased meth in Oklahoma City before moving to distribute the drugs in Ponca City.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested the three individuals, two men and a woman, later identified as Dameon Alston, Michael Hogue, and Esther Brown, respectively.

Agents say they also found several pounds of meth, a stolen gun and thousands of dollars in cash during the arrests.