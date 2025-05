Thunder fans brought the energy to downtown OKC ahead of Monday night’s playoff matchup, with "Thunder Up in the Park" at Scissortail Park.

By: Cameron Joiner

-

Thunder fans brought the energy to downtown OKC ahead of Monday night’s playoff matchup, with "Thunder Up in the Park" at Scissortail Park.

The pregame celebration took place leading up to the team’s 8:30 tipoff.

Fans were able to enjoy face painting, games, food trucks, live music, dancing, and chances to win game tickets.

Thunder Up in the Park takes place before every home playoff game!