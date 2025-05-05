Thunder return home to face Denver in second round of playoffs

The Thunder are home and ready to take on the Denver Nuggets!

By: Steve McGehee

It’s finally game night again at Paycom Center! The Oklahoma City Thunder are back on the court for the first time in nearly two weeks after beating the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Thunder last played at home in Game 2 of that series.

Now, Oklahoma City turns its attention to the Denver Nuggets. The two teams are no strangers this season. Including the preseason, this marks their sixth meeting of the year.

Denver enters the series under interim head coach David Adelman, who was promoted after head coach Michael Malone was fired in early April.

“The second time we played them in Denver, he changed that game,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said of Russell Westbrook. “He went in the game and really elevated their energy. We had a lead early in that one, and I thought he was one of the reasons why they came back.”

Westbrook scored 29 points in that November matchup, Game 8 of the regular season, and is a key player for the Nuggets.