UPDATE: Firefighter injured in Moore house fire, nearby homes evacuated

A home in Moore caught fire Monday morning, firefighters say.

By: Christian Hans

-

A Moore firefighter is in stable condition after being injured while responding to a house fire Monday morning, according to the Moore Fire Department.

Authorities say the firefighter sustained second and third-degree burns.

The fire happened around 9:30 a.m. at a residence near North Morgan Drive and East Main Street

“We are incredibly grateful that our firefighter is stable and receiving excellent care. His

resilience has been truly inspiring,” said Fire Chief Ryan Marlar. “Our hearts are also with

the family who lost their home that day, and whose lives have been forever impacted.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

****Original story below****

Firefighters responded to a house fire Monday morning in Moore, prompting a multi-agency response and emergency evacuations in the area.

Crews arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a residence near North Morgan Drive and East Main Street, where flames were reported at a single-family home. The Moore Fire Department was assisted by Oklahoma City Fire Department crews in battling the blaze.

Authorities now confirm that one firefighter was injured during the response. Officials say the firefighter was alert and conscious when transported to the hospital.

According to authorities, all residents and pets inside the affected home were safely evacuated, and nearby homes were also temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Moore Fire Department is expected to release additional information soon.