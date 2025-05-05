Amazing Athlete Riley Gross

Monday, May 5th 2025, 8:39 am
News 9 and Communication Federal Credit Union's Amazing Athlete for May 5, 2025, is Riley Gross from Southmoore High School.
Riley is a member of the Southmoore varsity cheer squad.
She was honored as an All-American Cheerleader by the National Cheerleader Association.
She also volunteers for several organizations and has a 4.0 grade point average.
If you want to nominate an amazing athlete, visit news9.com/athlete.
