Amazing Athlete Riley Gross

News 9 and Communication Federal Credit Union's Amazing Athlete for May 5, 2025, is Riley Gross from Southmoore High School.

By: News 9

News 9 and Communication Federal Credit Union's Amazing Athlete for May 5, 2025, is Riley Gross from Southmoore High School.

Riley is a member of the Southmoore varsity cheer squad.

She was honored as an All-American Cheerleader by the National Cheerleader Association.

She also volunteers for several organizations and has a 4.0 grade point average.

If you want to nominate an amazing athlete, visit news9.com/athlete.