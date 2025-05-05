Thunder Up: OKC prepares for NBA playoff matchup against Denver

The Oklahoma City Thunder prepares to face the Denver Nuggets after over a week off since sweeping Memphis in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Game time is set for 8:30 p.m.

By: Christian Hans

Following the Denver Nuggets' Game 7 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City is now gearing up to face Denver in Round 2 of the NBA playoffs on Monday.

With over a week since the Thunder's last game, a 117-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies to sweep the series, the team has used the time off to prepare for either the Nuggets or Clippers.

Now that the Thunder's next opponent has been determined, Oklahoma City is putting together the final touches to face three-time NBA MVP and 2023 Finals Champion Nikola Jokić, as well as former Thunder star and 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook.

For fans attending Monday night's game, the Oklahoma City Thunder organization is continuing to ramp up the playoff atmosphere, bringing in a new blackout City Edition playoff T-shirt for fans in each seat of the Paycom Center.

The court will also be darkened to match the theme on Monday.

Monday night's game tips off at 8:30 p.m.

Looking to the next round of playoffs, the Thunder are also holding a ticket raffle for fans hoping to be able to watch a Western Conference semifinal matchup in person.

Participants will have until noon on Tuesday to enter.