How Jalen Williams' brother feels watching NBA Finals games

Oklahoma City Thunder fan and NBA rookie, Cody Williams, shares his unique perspective as he watches his brother Jalen play in the NBA Finals.

By: Chris Williams

As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, one fan has a personal connection to the action on the court.

Cody Williams, an NBA rookie on the Utah Jazz, is supporting his brother, Jalen Williams. While Cody has already made a name for himself in the league, watching his brother play for a championship brings out a different kind of emotion.

“His game has my heartbeat racing, I’m not gonna lie,” Cody said. “My games, when I’m playing basketball, it’s like I’m calm because you know, you’re in control of it, to a certain extent. But watching his games, I have no control."

Cody said the bond between him and Jalen has always been strong, something that was evident when Jalen took time during pre-Finals media availability to speak about his little brother.

"I'm still like trying to get over the fact that my brother's in the NBA," said JDub.

Cody said Jalen is the same person on and off the court.

“The things you see on court, the way he’s smiling, laughing, just having fun, that’s how he is off the court,” Cody said. “He’s unapologetically him. Everything you see out there is who he is.”

When asked how tall his brother really is, Cody joked, “I think he’s 6-3, but that’s just me personally. I’ll give him 6-5.”

And as for how Cody hopes the series ends?

“I’m hoping six, so I can stop having these anxiety attacks watching the game,” he said. “I’m too nervous watching these games. I’m sweating, my heart’s beating, so hopefully it’s six.”

