Supreme Court hears arguments in case over Oklahoma religious charter school

The U.S. Supreme Court is now weighing a landmark case involving St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, which could become the nation’s first publicly funded religious charter school.

By: Graham Dowers

High-Profile Presence from Oklahoma Leaders

The case, originating in Oklahoma, has drawn significant national attention and a high-profile presence at the court. Several top Oklahoma officials, including Governor Kevin Stitt, House Speaker Charles McCall, and Attorney General Gentner Drummond, were in Washington this week as oral arguments were presented.

With Justice Amy Coney Barrett recusing herself due to prior connections to attorneys involved in the case, only eight justices heard the arguments. The possibility of a 4-4 split looms, which would leave the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s ruling intact. That ruling deemed the chartering of St. Isidore unconstitutional under state law.

Justices appeared sharply divided along ideological lines. The liberal justices expressed skepticism about the argument that excluding religious entities from the state’s charter school program amounts to discrimination. Conservative justices, on the other hand, appeared more receptive to the claim that religious groups should be allowed to participate if they meet the same criteria as other applicants.

Attorney General Prepared to Enforce Ruling

Attorney General Drummond, who led the effort to block the school, sat in on the hearing. While he opposes the school’s public funding, he stated that he would enforce any decision handed down by the court.

Supporters of St. Isidore, including Stitt and McCall, argue that allowing religious charter schools would expand educational freedom and parental choice. Opponents argue it would blur the line between church and state and set a precedent that could affect public education nationwide.

A final decision from the Court is expected later this year.