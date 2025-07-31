Mourning George Nigh: A legacy of dedication to Oklahoma

Oklahomans remember ex-Governor George Nigh, a beloved figure who embodied the 'Oklahoma Standard'. Look back on his decades of service.

By: Alex Cameron

Oklahomans are mourning the loss of former Governor George Nigh, a longtime Democrat and one of the state’s most respected political figures. Nigh died at age 98 after dedicating decades of public service to Oklahoma.

Nigh served the state for more than 30 years in various roles, stopping short of serving in the U.S. Capitol. Though he considered a run for Congress, Nigh said his happiness was rooted in serving Oklahoma.

He was known for embodying the “Oklahoma Standard,” a spirit of humility and dedication. In one of his final interviews, Nigh reflected on the passing of former President Jimmy Carter, calling him “an inspiration” and a true public servant.

Born in McAlester in June 1927, Nigh served in the Navy during World War II before becoming a teacher. At just 23, he was elected to the Oklahoma Legislature. In 1953, he sponsored legislation making “Oklahoma” the state song.

Nigh became the nation’s youngest lieutenant governor in 1959. After an unsuccessful gubernatorial bid in 1962, he was re-elected lieutenant governor in 1966, serving three more terms before finally becoming governor in 1979.

As governor, Nigh guided Oklahoma through the highs of the 1980s oil boom and the challenges of the subsequent bust. His administration tackled key issues such as legalizing liquor by the drink and expanding horse racing. He also led efforts to improve the state’s highways and prison system.

After leaving office, Nigh returned to education, serving five years as president of the University of Central Oklahoma. Alongside his wife Donna, his partner of 61 years, he worked to support Oklahomans with developmental disabilities.

Nigh’s tenure as governor is unique; though elected to two full terms, he was also sworn in twice more for short periods in 1963 and 1979, making him Oklahoma’s longest-serving governor.