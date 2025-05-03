1 injured after traffic incident causes both lane closures at NW 39th Expressway

Saturday, May 3rd 2025, 4:51 pm
UPDATE: Authorities confirm both East and Westbound Expressway lanes are back open after incident.
A traffic incident has left one person injured and caused closures of both East and Westbound lanes on Northwest 39th Expressway East of North Council Road according to officials.
Police say this was a single motorcycle crash according to police, and one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
