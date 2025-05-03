OKC Thunder will begin their round 2 series on Monday night

Oklahoma City Thunder to kick-off Western Conference semifinal series on Monday night. Will they face the Denver Nuggets or LA Clippers in round 2?

By: Steve McGehee, Victor Pozadas

With the Huston Rockets victory over the Golden State Warriors, it's now official that the Oklahoma City Thunder will play Monday night, beginning their semifinal series in the Western Conference.

The Denver Nuggets are set to faceoff against the LA Clippers Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. to decide who the Thunder will be up against for round 2.

Watch as Sports Reporter Steve McGehee breaks down how the Thunder are prepping for the next phase of the NBA playoffs.