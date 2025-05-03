OKC Thunder will begin their round 2 series on Monday night

Friday, May 2nd 2025, 10:53 pm
With the Huston Rockets victory over the Golden State Warriors, it's now official that the Oklahoma City Thunder will play Monday night, beginning their semifinal series in the Western Conference.
The Denver Nuggets are set to faceoff against the LA Clippers Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. to decide who the Thunder will be up against for round 2.
Watch as Sports Reporter Steve McGehee breaks down how the Thunder are prepping for the next phase of the NBA playoffs.
May 6th, 2025
May 6th, 2025
May 6th, 2025
May 6th, 2025
May 6th, 2025