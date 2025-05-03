Q&A: Why Oklahoma educators see value in virtual school days

Oklahoma lawmakers propose a limit on virtual school days, sparking debate on the quality of online education and teacher recruitment.

By: Jordan Fremstad

A bill headed to the governor's desk would limit virtual school days. The bill’s authors argue it would improve education, while some districts argue virtual schools already accomplish that.

Q: What are Senate Bill 758's authors arguing?

A: Republican lawmakers have argued that virtual days do not offer the same quality of education as in-person school. They said the overuse of virtual days is contributing to declining educational outcomes for students.

“The work on the virtual days is woefully lacking,” said Rep. Anthony Moore, R-Clinton, House Speaker Pro Tempore. “The reality is a lot of these kids are going home with no access to any teacher, no access to learning. There are school districts that had 43 days or more virtual days last year. That is not a way to increase the education in our students.

“At the end of the day - we either are serious about moving forward the state and the education of our children or we're not,” he said. “If we're serious about actually educating our kids they need to be in chairs with qualified professionals to help them with their learning.”

Q: What are opponents arguing?

A: Former Tulsa teacher and Rep. Michelle McCane, D-Tulsa, said virtual school days have value.

“We aren’t looking at the bigger picture,” McCane said. “The teachers like the time that they’re able to work without students directly in front of them.”

Q: How can virtual days help schools?

A: Several school districts operate on a four-day school week.

“It’s increased our effectiveness,” said Scot McCorstin, an elementary school principal at Bennington Public Schools, at last week's Oklahoma State Board of Education. “It’s a quality over quantity thing."

At last Thursday’s state school board meeting, superintendents across the state shared a common reason for the shorter week.

“The number one reason we do this is for teacher recruitment,” said Jay Reeves, superintendent of Glencoe Public Schools.

McCorstin said virtual school days help rural schools contend with metro schools that can offer higher salaries.

“We’re trying to compete," McCorstin said.

Reeves said his teachers build better lesson plans and relationships with students.

“They’re not sitting at home doing nothing,” McCorstin said.

Q: What do schools need to increase effectiveness in the classroom?

A: McCane said state leaders overlook staffing shortfalls.

“Support staff pay is tremendously low,” McCane said. “I was a support employee before I was a teacher. I made nine forty-one an hour.”

McCane said support staff positions are difficult to fill due to the lack of livable wages and benefits.

“I need those people there. They help us to get through the day,” McCane said. “They’re keeping our buildings going.”

McCane said education depends on the investment in qualified teachers and staff members, whether at home or in the classroom.

“We have to work on things within the school itself, but also branch out into the community,” McCane said.

Q: What is next?

A: The bill was sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt's desk yesterday. The House failed to pass the bill as an emergency measure. If Stitt signs it into law, the bill won't take effect until the 2026 - 2027 school year.