1 arrested after burglary at SW OKC dispensary

Police arrested one person after a burglary on Friday at a southwest OKC dispensary.

By: Christian Hans

-

Police arrested one person Friday morning after a burglary at a dispensary in southwest Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers responded to an alarm at a dispensary along South Walker Avenue near Southwest 71st Street.

After arriving on the scene, OCPD says one person fled from the scene but was eventually taken into custody.

OCPD says multiple pounds of marijuana were stolen from the dispensary.

It is unknown how many other people may have been involved.