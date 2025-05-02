1 arrested after burglary at SW OKC dispensary

Police arrested one person after a burglary on Friday at a southwest OKC dispensary.

Friday, May 2nd 2025, 6:41 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police arrested one person Friday morning after a burglary at a dispensary in southwest Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers responded to an alarm at a dispensary along South Walker Avenue near Southwest 71st Street.

After arriving on the scene, OCPD says one person fled from the scene but was eventually taken into custody.

OCPD says multiple pounds of marijuana were stolen from the dispensary.

It is unknown how many other people may have been involved.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

