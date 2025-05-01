The 'More Paid Leave for More Americans Act' — What's in it?

Thursday, May 1st 2025, 5:20 pm
The U.S. is one of a handful of countries in the world without a national paid family leave policy. Rep. Stephanie Bice and her colleagues on the bipartisan Paid Family Leave Working Group introduced legislation this week that could change that. Here's what's in the bill.
What’s in the More Paid Leave for More Americans Act?
On Wednesday, Oklahoma Congresswoman Stephanie Bice (R-OK5), Pennsylvania Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA6), and the bipartisan Paid Family Leave working group that they co-chair introduced the More Paid Leave for More Americans Act. The legislation is the culmination of two years of the group’s effort to dig deep into the issue of paid family leave and chart a path toward a national paid leave policy. According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, the U.S. is the only OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) member country – and one of just six countries in the world – without a national paid parental leave policy.
The group issued a summary of what the bill would do if passed into law:
Establishes the “State Paid Family Leave Public-Private Partnership Grant Program”
1. Exists in the form of a partnership between the state and a private partner, like an insurance company or benefits administrator. Such a partnership could look similar to the New Hampshire model, in which insurance premiums, paid by the employer and/or the employee, fund the benefit, and the private partner administers program benefits. It could also look similar to Colorado, which operates a public insurance system but allows employers to provide benefits to their employees outside of the insurance system, either directly or through an insurance product.
2. Covers, as a requirement, at least the FMLA category of Birth/Adoption.
a. State paid leave programs may also cover any/all other categories of FMLA leave on an optional basis, but may not directly pay such benefits with the federal funds provided by this legislation.
3. Must provide at least 6 weeks of paid leave.
4. Benefit parameters:
a. To be eligible for a grant, a state program must provide at least a:
i. 67% wage replacement rate for individuals at or below the poverty line for a family of four ($31,200), or;
ii.50% wage replacement for individuals earning more than double the poverty line for a family of four ($62,400), up to the maximum benefit amount.
·Between these thresholds, there is a gradual phase-down of the minimum benefit amount.
iii. Maximum benefit amount is 150% of a state's average weekly wage. [MI: $2,028 / week; PA: $2,173 / week; TX: $2,310 / week; IA: $1,821 / week; LA: $1,792 / week; OK: $1,728 / week.]
Funding:
Other provisions:
Oversight provisions:
I-PLAN:
