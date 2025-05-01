Search announced for missing Forest Park 15-year-old

A search has been announced for a missing teen from Forest Park, who was last seen Monday evening.

Thursday, May 1st 2025, 10:13 am

By: Christian Hans


FOREST PARK, Okla. -

A search is underway for a missing 15-year-old who was last seen Monday evening in Forest Park, according to police.

The Forest Park police Department says Grace Langkeit-Hammon was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to FPPD Chief Dwayne Doolittle, Langkeit-Hammon is a frequent runaway but has not been missing this long.

Langkeit-Hammon has been without her medication since leaving her home.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement or the Forest Park Police Department at (405) 424-1212.
