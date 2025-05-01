Nuggets or Clippers? OKC Thunder gearing up for potential playoff second-round opponent

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers face off on Thursday. Here's how the winner of tonight's game impacts the next time the Oklahoma City Thunder play.

By: Christian Hans

-

After nearly a week off since sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Oklahoma City Thunder are gearing up for their next game.

Now, the Thunder are waiting to learn who their next opponent will be between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, head coach Mark Daigneault says the team will be prepared either way.

"We don't want to put a lot of time into one team and then, next thing you know, the other team wins, so there's enough we can work on," Daigneault said. "We're gonna be [at] no disadvantage from a preparation standpoint."

Denver is up 3-2 against the Clippers, with Game 6 set for Thursday night. If the Nuggets can pull off the win, the Thunder will play them either Monday or Tuesday next week.

If the Clippers can come back to push the series into Game 7, the Thunder likely will not see the court until next week.