Classes are canceled on Thursday for all Wanette Public Schools students.

By: Christian Hans

Wanette Public Schools has canceled all classes for Thursday due to weather and road conditions, the district says.

In an announcement posted online, the district says it decided to cancel classes due to the conditions of roadways in the area and the possibility of storms overnight.

Additionally, a track meet scheduled for 1st through 6th graders on Thursday in Bowlegs has also been canceled.