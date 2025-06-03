Storm activity brings flooding and rotating cloud base to Norman

Tuesday, June 3rd 2025, 5:10 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Heavy traffic and flooded roads were reported near Flood Avenue and Tecumseh Road in Norman on Tuesday as severe weather moved through the area.

Storm chaser Brandon Pennel, monitoring conditions from the intersection, noted rapid movement in the cloud base to the southwest. While no tornado has been visually confirmed, Pennel observed a distinct mesocyclone, indicating organized rotation within the storm system. Residents are advised to remain alert as conditions continue to develop.
