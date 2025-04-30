Stitt, Drummond react after U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in religious charter school case

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General Gentner Drummond weighed in Wednesday following oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court regarding religious charter schools in Oklahoma.

By: Alex Cameron, Graham Dowers

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General Gentner Drummond weighed in Wednesday following oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that could determine the legality of the nation's first taxpayer-funded religious charter school.

At the center of the case is St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, which was approved by Oklahoma's Charter School Board and aims to operate as a publicly funded charter school with a Catholic-based curriculum.

Related: Oklahoma's St. Isidore Catholic Charter case could set national precedent for faith-based public education

The case pits the state's top elected officials against each other, with Stitt supporting the school's right to exist and Drummond seeking to block it on constitutional grounds.

Stitt: 'Expands Choice and Freedom'

Governor Stitt defended the state's decision to approve St. Isidore, framing the school as an extension of parental freedom and educational innovation.

"Here’s the deal with charter schools, okay," Stitt said. "Nobody requires you to send your kid to a charter school, it’s just another choice, right? Just expands choice and freedom."

Related: What's in Governor Stitt's executive order defending religious liberty in Oklahoma?

Stitt said that he believes the court will ultimately side with Oklahoma and allow St. Isidore to proceed, citing "common sense" and the constitutional right of families to guide their children's faith-based education.

"Why do we pretend, as Americans, that families don’t wanna put their kids and teach them their faith, right?" Stitt asked. "We're really, really excited about the outcome. The attorneys did an amazing job."

Related: Oklahoma religious charter school receives support from Gov. Stitt, dozens more

Drummond: Justices Appear Divided

In contrast to Stitt's statements, Attorney General Drummond, who filed suit to stop the school, said that the court appeared divided in its line of questioning.

"I think it went very much as predicted," Drummond said. "There are some justices that are focused on the free exercise component of the First Amendment, and there are judges focused on the Establishment Clause."

Drummond noted that while the outcome remains uncertain, it was clear that the court is weighing fundamental questions about the relationship between religion and public funding.

“How it breaks down—4-4, 5-3—I can’t tell you that,” Drummond said. “But clearly there are identified different factions on the court.”

The court is expected to publish an opinion on the case by this summer.

Related: Oklahoma's proposed state-funded Catholic school violates U.S. Constitution, says A.G. Drummond

﻿More Stories: Oklahoma Religious Charter School Supreme Court Case