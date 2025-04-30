Deadly Moore flash floods: Key takeaways

Detailed insight into last week's flash flood tragedy in Moore, highlighting Chief Marlar on the need for flood awareness and prevention.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

Last week, a swift water rescue turned tragic as two people died in the flash floods that affected the city of Moore. As the risk remains as we head into May, we speak to Chief Ryan Marlar with the Moore Fire Department to understand what can turn a flood into a deadly situation.

Q: What happened in this horrible incident last week?

A: Last week we had a heavy torrential downpour of rain in that area. It's not an area that sees a lot of flooding. It appears from the investigation that the police department is conducting, that it was just an accident. People recognized the water, they were in the process of turning around. Looks like they just got caught up in the moving water and had a tragic into it.

Q: What made the conditions so dangerous in that area?

A: There was such a heavy amount of rainfall that got channeled into the creek and was so swiftly moving. One of the vehicles was completely submerged underwater. Couldn't even see it until the water did recede. The water was so fast, we couldn't get in the water to make any rescues or recoveries.

Q: Turn around, don't drown. We say it all the time. Why is this so important?

A: The water is very deceiving. It's very swift-moving and it doesn't take very much to get a car lifted off the roadway and into these areas.

Q: What are some of the common mistakes you see?

A: We don't always know where these incidents are going to occur, these high water incidents. But one they do occur, we get resources on scene. We have police units, fire trucks, maybe even barricades to stop people from flowing into these areas. Don't go around these assets. Don't go around vehicles, the signage, and don't get yourself into these high water situations.

Q: What are some simple actions folks can take to avoid becoming victims of this?

A: You know, in the daytime, the heavy rainfall can be blinding. Being very aware of your surroundings, knowing flood-prone areas. At night, the safest thing may simply be to wait it out in a parking lot in the blinding rain. It's almost impossible to see this stuff at night.

Download the News 9 Weather App

Oklahoma City Traffic Map

WATCH LIVE: Lucky Star Casino Skycam Network