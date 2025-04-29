Thunder playoff tickets for Round 2 go on sale Wednesday

Tickets for the second round of the NBA playoffs will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m., the Thunder announced.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Tickets for the second round of the NBA playoffs go on sale Wednesday morning, the Thunder announced.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are still waiting to find out who they will face in the Western Conference semifinals. Their opponent will either be the Denver Nuggets or the Los Angeles Clippers, depending on the outcome of the first-round series.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fans can purchase their tickets directly through the Thunder’s official website. The team encourages fans to buy from official sources to ensure authenticity.

Related: