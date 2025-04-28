OKC Thunder Playoff Tickets: How to get your spot to Western Conference Semifinals home games

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced tickets for Western Conference Semifinals home games go on sale Wednesday, April 30 at 10 a.m.

By: Brandon Coons

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced tickets will go on sale for Western Conference Semifinals home games at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 30.

To ensure authenticity and entry into Paycom Center, fans are advised to only purchase tickets directly through the Thunder website via Ticketmaster. The team cautions against buying tickets from third-party sources, as they may be fraudulent.

Tickets will be available on the OKC Thunder’s official website with limited availability.

Home-Court Advantage

The Thunder have home-court advantage throughout the Western Conference Semifinals. They’ll host games 1 and 2 at the Paycom Center as well as games 5 and 7, if necessary, in the best-of-seven series. Game 1 will be anywhere between this Saturday, May 3 through Tuesday, May 6.

Games 3 and 4 will be on the road as well as game 6, if necessary.

The Thunder will play the winner of the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets First Round series, which is tied right now at two games apiece. Game 5 in that series is in Denver on Tuesday at 9 p.m.