Building the dream: Asian businesses thrive in Oklahoma City

Many Asian businesses were not built with the resources of banks or grants but with family. Now the Asian Chamber of Commerce of Great OKC is connecting up and coming businesses to those resources.

By: Mike Glover

The Asian population is one of Oklahoma City's fastest-growing communities, adding to the city’s shopping, cuisine, and entertainment attractions. And as we all enjoy the benefits of the culture, many of those businesses came here with some challenges.

Support for a Dream

“Opening up a business as an immigrant, knowing nothing, no English. You know the only people she could rely on was family,” Benji Sukmanee, owner of Thai House Restaurant on NW 23rd and Walker, said.

Sukmanee’s mother came to the US from Thailand in pursuit of the American dream.

“All she knew was to cook. You know what I mean? She knew she could cook good food, and she ran with it,” said Sukmanee.

She didn’t have access to bank loans or grants, but in Asian culture, what she did have was family.

“At fourteen, I’m washing dishes, whatever my mom needs, I’m doing it. I’m in the restaurant business,” said Sukmanee.

Taking Over the Family Business

In 2012, Benji took over the family business, becoming the owner of Thai House.

“We never talked to anyone about loans, or if there was no business advice, there wasn’t anything like that. You just had to jump in and figure it out as you go,” said Sukmanee.

To help the next generation of business owners, the Asian Chamber of Commerce is extending its resources.

“When it comes to some of the college students that are here or just some of the young people just getting started in their business, we want them to know that there is opportunity here in the Oklahoma City metro,” said Executive Director of The Asian Chamber of Commerce, Daniel Pae.

Services the Chamber offers include connecting businesses to loans, as well as state and federal grants, and creating mentor partnerships between new and existing businesses that ultimately strengthen and diversify our city.

Building a Stronger Future

“We want them to stay in Oklahoma and start their businesses right here. Because there is a tremendous opportunity that we have for the next decade and beyond,” said Pae.

“There is so much community that they are building, like we never had this before,” said Sukmanee.

For information about the Asian Chamber of Commerce, visit their website.