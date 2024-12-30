Dog Shot, Left To Die In Purcell Receiving Wheelchair Thanks To Community Support

A dog who was shot and abandoned in Purcell is recovering thanks to community support, while advocates push for stricter laws against animal cruelty.

By: Alexis Young

A dog who was shot and left for dead in Purcell is making a huge recovery thanks to the local community.

Bree was only 6 months old when she was shot in her spine and dumped in a ditch, where she lay for almost a month, living off nothing but scraps of trash.

What happened to Bree?

In October, Purcell Animal Welfare said they received a call about a dog who was possibly hit by a car, although they were unable to locate the animal.

By November, animal welfare officers said they received another call, and this time were able to locate Bree, who by this point was in terrible condition.

Purcell Animal Welfare said Bree's eyes were infected, and her white fur had turned black as infection from mold began to decay and cover her hind legs.

"She was shot right here in the spine, Purcell Animal Welfare Officer Louise Zastrow said. "Where the bullet is located it can't be removed."

How did the community respond?

In December, the Purcell community donated a canine wheelchair and money to help Bree recover, and hopefully, learn to walk again.

Also, veterinarians said due to her young age, Bree has a chance to regain the ability to walk on her own.

Now, animal welfare advocates are calling for stricter laws regarding animal abuse and dumping in the state of Oklahoma.

According to Oklahoma law, animal abuse is a felony punishable by up to a year in the county jail or a prison term of five years, at the court’s discretion. A fine of up to $5,000 may be assessed instead of or in addition to incarceration.