Evacuations underway in Lexington as Canadian River floods neighborhoods

Emergency evacuations are underway in Lexington as severe flooding has overtaken parts of the town.

Wednesday, April 30th 2025, 12:14 pm

By: Graham Dowers, Jordan Fremstad


LEXINGTON, Okla. -

Emergency evacuations are underway in Lexington as severe flooding has overtaken parts of the town, forcing residents from their homes and prompting a large-scale response from local authorities.

News 9's Jim Gardner captured aerial footage of the widespread floodwaters overtaking neighborhoods north of Highway 39. The Canadian River, which runs along the west side of Lexington across from Purcell, has risen out of its banks, flooding homes and roads throughout the area.

Emergency personnel are on the ground monitoring road conditions and assisting with evacuations.

As of Wednesday morning, the Lexington Senior Center has been designated as a shelter for evacuees seeking safety and resources.
